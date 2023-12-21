Clean Truck Check Deadline Quickly Approaching

The deadline to register vehicles as part of the Clean Truck Check program is quickly approaching. Approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2021, the program is currently in Phase 2. It requires that vehicles be entered into the CARB database by December 31 and an annual fee of $30 per vehicle be paid. Director of Regulatory and Environmental Affairs for Western United Dairies, Paul Sousa said “It doesn’t matter what fuel: diesel, compressed natural gas, propane, gasoline. This is going to apply to all trucks over 14,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating.”

Starting in January, compliance proof is mandatory for all covered vehicles to continue legal operations in the state. The Clean Truck Check program is tied to registration with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Sousa explained that individuals will not be able to register their trucks if they do pass the clean truck test. Phase 3 of the program will begin implementation in 2024. It will require periodic emissions testing. “Basically, what it is, it’s a smog check for trucks. We’re familiar with smog checks for our cars. This works in a very similar way to ensure that truck emission control systems operate as they are intended to,” Sousa explained.

Nearly all vehicles will require testing twice a year through the program. However, Sousa noted that agriculture did receive a bit of an exception in the rulemaking process. Agricultural vehicles will only be required to be tested once a year. Compliance tests will begin to be accepted as early as April 2024. The compliance deadline for testing will be July 1, 2024. “Older trucks will have measurements. But newer trucks, you just plug into the truck’s computer, you get a readout, you send that readout to the Air Resources Board and that’s all you’ve got to do,” Sousa noted.

Registration on the CARB database is required to be submitted by December 31, 2023.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West