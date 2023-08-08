Clean Air Act Does Not Impede the Right to Repair

The Clean Air Act (CCA) does not prevent farmers and independent businesses from making repairs to farming equipment. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan made that clear in a letter sent to the National Farmers Union (NFU). Back in June, NFU President Rob Larew sent a letter to Administrator Regan seeking clarity on the issue.

“In their opposition to Right to Repair legislation, equipment manufacturers and dealers have invoked EPA regulations and the CAA – specifically related to tampering with emissions control systems – as justification for their need to restrict repair,” Larew stated. “We are asking the EPA to clarify that manufacturer-imposed restrictions on independent repair are not required by the CAA.”

In a direct response to the NFU, Administrator Regan noted that the CCA highlights Congress’ concern regarding attempts by manufacturers to impede the ability to repair equipment. Administrator Regan also highlighted parameters of the CCA which prohibit manufacturers from dissuading the use of independent repairers.

“The Clean Air Act makes no distinction between repair by a manufacturer versus another party. Actions that qualify as repair or replacement are allowed under the Clean Air Act regardless of who makes them,” said Administrator Regan. “Moreover, nothing in the Clean Air Act or the EPA’s regulations limits a manufacturer’s ability to provide service tools and information to consumers and independent repair facilities for the purpose of repairing their equipment.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West