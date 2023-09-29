Citrus Thrips Take a Toll on California Production

California growers are seeing some significant damage due to citrus thrips this season. Cooperative Extension Area Citrus IPM Advisor, Sandipa Gautam told AgNet West that the pest has been more difficult to control over the last several years. High levels of damage have been reported for the past three years in particular. Reports from the California Citrus Mutual (CCM) Pest and Disease Task Force indicate that 2023 is no different. Gautam said the unusual weather patterns created conditions that were too much for control measures to completely overcome.

“A lot of the PCAs report that many materials that they would have gotten more days out of, usually about two weeks or so, only gave them about five days efficacy,” Gautam explained. “When there is too many of them, getting 80 percent efficacy is not enough and I think that’s what happened this year with the thrips population.”

As much as 80 percent of fruit on some blocks have experienced fruit scarring as a result of thrip infestations. The issue has primarily been seen in navels, but varying levels of damage are also being reported in mandarins, lemons, and other citrus varieties. The CCM Marketing Committee estimates that 30 percent of the navel crop has scarring from citrus thrips. Damage is enough to bring the utilized volume down between eight and 15 percent from last season. Mandarin and lemon crops are also estimated to be down by five percent from last season’s utilized production.

“The industry did its absolute best in trying to control this unprecedented thrips season. Growers bear that cost while also facing the reality that the pest pressure will result in decreased returns in the marketplace,” said CCM President Casey Creamer. “Despite these challenges, our growers remain optimistic about the fruit quality on the tree this season. The overabundance of water has reservoirs full and has reinvigorated the groves after three years of extreme drought conditions.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West