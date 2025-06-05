Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo Power Panel to Address the Big Ag Issues

There is a lot happening in the world of specialty crops that impact growers’ business operations. The Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo will host a panel discussion with the leaders of three associations to tackle those topics.

The panel will include Mike Joyner, Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association; Chris Butts, Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Association and Matt Joyner, Florida Citrus Mutual. These three leaders will discuss topics like tariffs/trade, labor, the farm bill, food safety and much more.

“It is rare to get three people together who have such collective knowledge on topics that are so specific and important to fruit and vegetable growers,” said Frank Giles, AgNet Media editor-in-chief. “This panel discussion is a must-see if you are involved in or interested in the specialty crop sector in the Southeast.”

The breakout citrus seminars also will offer attendees a lot to learn and take back to their farming operations.

“We have a wide range of topics that will be covered during the Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo,” said Tripti Vashisth, who is helping coordinate speakers from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. “We will have presentations on gene editing and transgenics to develop trees with resistance or tolerance to HLB. There will be presentations on the physiology of HLB and how that can be used to seek tolerance. We will also discuss grove management tools available to growers to enhance production as well as disease and pest management. Our aim is to provide growers with practical information that can be applied to groves right now and to look a little down the road to future solutions.”

Don’t wait, register now! Registration is free for commercial growers, commercial grove owners, commercial grove managers, certified crop advisers, grower association executives, government, legislative and universities.

All preregistered growers will be automatically entered for a chance to win a John Deere gun safe, courtesy of Everglades Equipment Group.

Is your company interested in exhibiting? Please visit the exhibitor registration page for the registration form and more information about getting in front of the Southeast’s largest growers!

Complete details about the seminar sessions are coming soon. Be sure to mark your calendar for the Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa on Aug. 20-21. To learn more, including host hotel information, visit CitrusExpo.net.