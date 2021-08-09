Citrus Producers Encouraged to Engage with Grower Liaisons

The Citrus Pest & Disease Prevention Program (CPDPP) is encouraging producers to engage with their local grower liaisons. The CPDPP works collaboratively with a number of industry partners, researchers, scientists and commercial citrus growers to ensure California’s citrus industry is protected from HLB. As part of that effort, grower liaisons selected by the California Department of Food and Agriculture act as a conduit to industry members for information related to ACP and HLB activities taking place. The CPDPP encourages all growers to interact regularly with their region’s representative.

Curtis Pate will be serving growers in Imperial County. Kern County growers will be working with Judy Zaninovich. Sandra Zwaal will be serving growers in San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties. In Southern Tulare County, growers will be working with Jessica Leslie. Teri Blaser will be serving growers in Northern Tulare County, as well as growers in Fresno and Madera counties. Riverside County growers will be working with Tom Mullen. Cressida Silvers will be the liaison for growers in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

