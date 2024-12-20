Effective immediately, the USA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), is expanding the area’s quarantine for citrus greening.

Citrus Greening Quarantine Expansion in Los Angeles County

APHIS is expanding the quarantine area in Mission Viejo area of Orange County by approximately 85 square miles. APHIS is taking this action because of citrus greening detections and plant tissue samples collected from residential properties in Los Angeles County.

There are approximately 0.4 acres of commercial citrus impacted by this expansion. APHIS is applying safeguarding measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the quarantined areas in California.

The specific changes to the quarantined areas in the state can be found on the APHIS citrus greening website. APHIS will publish a notice of this change in the Federal Register as well.

I’m Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.