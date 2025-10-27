The October 27 edition of the AgNet News Hour delivered a mix of urgency and innovation, as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill discussed California’s expanding HLB citrus quarantine, the latest autonomous robotics technology, and the insights of UC Agriculture & Natural Resources (UC ANR) and The Reservoir founder Danny Bernstein on the state’s farming future.

The show opened with breaking news that California’s HLB (Huanglongbing) quarantine boundaries have expanded significantly. McGill, who witnessed the disease’s devastation in Florida, warned that California must learn from that experience before it’s too late. “In Florida, they thought they could contain it,” he said. “Within five years, the entire state’s citrus acreage was infected.” Papagni and McGill stressed that if California fails to act decisively, its citrus industry — one of the state’s most iconic — could face the same fate.

Their conversation highlighted the need for early detection, collaboration with Florida experts, and stronger integration between PCAs, UC researchers, and state agencies. “California citrus is world-renowned,” Papagni said. “If we lose it, the ripple effect will hit farms, jobs, and entire communities.”

From disease control to digital transformation, the show then shifted gears with a spotlight on Bonsai Robotics, one of the most talked-about exhibitors at the FIRA USA 2025 Ag Automation Show in Woodland. Arif Gupta of Bonsai explained how their retrofit kits can turn any existing tractor into an autonomous vehicle — helping farmers save on labor and fuel while collecting real-time data. “We’re helping growers take their current equipment and make it autonomous,” Gupta said. “It’s about cutting costs, increasing precision, and building a smarter farm.”

The program continued with UC ANR’s Gabe Youtsey, who passionately described the university’s mission to keep California farming viable amid rising regulation, labor shortages, and global competition. “California agriculture feeds the world,” Youtsey said. “If we lose the ability to produce our own food, we lose part of our national identity.” He also emphasized that farmers remain the best environmental stewards. “They’re not poisoning the land — they’re protecting it for future generations.”

Finally, the show closed with a conversation with Danny Bernstein, founder of The Reservoir, an ag-tech incubator helping startups develop tools to solve real-world problems for growers. Bernstein called his company “the double-A league of ag tech,” connecting early-stage innovators with Central Valley and coastal farmers to help them test, refine, and scale their products. “Agriculture doesn’t need innovation for luxury,” he said. “It needs innovation for resilience.”

Papagni wrapped up by tying the week’s stories together: “From fighting HLB to building the next generation of robotics, it’s clear California agriculture is standing at a crossroads — and leading the way into the future.”

