In this week’s market update from AgNet West, Nick Papagni highlights a strong start to June for California citrus and cherries.

Citrus and Cherry Markets Heat Up in Early June

Citrus Outlook:

The citrus market is booming, with navel orange prices climbing amid limited late-season production and delays in imports. Demand remains high, a welcome sign for growers during this transitional period.

Lemon supplies are in a mixed phase. While top-quality lemons are winding down and facing softness issues, No. 2 grade lemons are showing solid performance. Imports arriving on the East Coast add to the seasonal complexity of the lemon market.

Cherry Snapshot:

California cherries are commanding historically high prices this season. However, the local season is quickly winding down, and growers have reported a significant drop in production—more than half of earlier projections.

Looking ahead, large crops from Washington and Canada are expected to flood the market. The influx will likely drive prices downward, making it a good time for consumers to stock up.

“This year the quality is beautiful,” says Papagni. “Make sure you go out and get your California citrus and cherries before they’re gone.”

Stay with AgNet West for more updates on what’s happening in California’s produce markets.

Nick Papagni “The Ag Meter”, reporting for AgNet West.