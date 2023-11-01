An easier way to legally get your Christmas tree from a national forest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

For several years, the Forest Service has offered Christmas tree permit sales through local offices, but now it’s even easier. Christmas tree permits for those wishing to cut their tree in their local or favorite National Forest are now available online at recreation.gov.



“For each forest that does offer Christmas tree permits, they actually have specific areas where Christmas trees can be cut by folks. It’s really with a permit, so when you purchase a permit, oftentimes through recreation.gov or even on the local forest web page, you’ll see special cutting areas. And so, forest health experts have identified those areas that would really benefit from having some of those smaller diameter trees that actually make a perfect centerpiece for your holidays available to the public,” said Janelle Smith of the U.S. Forest Service. “So it’s not just a free-for-all that you can go out there and cut any tree anywhere and all of that information is available when you start going through that permit process.”

Christmas tree permits are also available at local Forest Service Ranger stations or through participating vendors, as well as with the online option.

Christmas Tree Cutting in National Forests

