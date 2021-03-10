The chores you should be doing in your garden this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Here are some of the common regional gardening chores to tackle during the month of March.

Spring is well underway in the Southeast and if all danger of frost has passed you should be fertilizing your lawn, roses, and perennials. Warm-season annuals, such as Marigolds and Petunias, can be planted this month.

Spring has also sprung in the lower elevations of the Southwest. This means it’s time to prune spring-blooming shrubs after flowering. And, plant cucumbers, squash, cantaloupe, and sunflowers.

Advertisement

For those living in the Northwest, you’re still ordering seeds if you live east of the Cascades, but west-side gardeners in the Pacific Northwest region have work to do. Such as setting out nontoxic slug bait, buying seedlings for warm-weather crops, as well as planting cabbage and cauliflower.

Days are getting warmer, drier, and the weather is ideal for gardening in the western region. Hand-pulling weeds, while they’re still small, should be on your March to-do list. And, fertilize established citrus trees.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Chores Needing to Be Done in the Garden in March