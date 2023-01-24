Chocolate Market Growing

Chocolate is getting even more popular. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The global cocoa and chocolate market is seeing a growth spurt. According to a new research report, the global cocoa and chocolate market size & share was valued at $46.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $69.1 Billion by 2030.

Cocoa and chocolate are made from the cacao tree and its beans. But the processes of extracting both products are not the same. Also, they contain different components.

The cacao beans are harvested, roasted, and turned into powder which can be turned into powdered cocoa or made into chocolate. In the cocoa-making process, cocoa butter is removed, while in chocolate, it is not.

Cocoa is rated as a healthy product as it contains fewer calories, fat, and sugar. Meanwhile, chocolate is high in fat and sugar.

Consumers’ increasing preference in choosing chocolate confectioneries for celebration activities and growing demand for cocoa ingredients to develop premium-grade products is expected to drive the market’s growth.

