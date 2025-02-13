China Retaliates with Tariffs on U.S. Farm Machinery Amid Trade Dispute

Farm machinery manufacturers in the United States could soon feel the impact of retaliatory tariffs from China, following the latest round of trade actions between the two countries. After President Donald Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports last Tuesday, China responded with its own 10% tariffs on U.S. goods, including agricultural equipment.

The tariffs target more than 50 U.S. farm and gardening products, including essential agricultural machinery such as mowers, egg sorting machines, sugarcane harvesters, and combines. Additionally, various types of tractors, sprayers, and planters have been listed, further tightening the pressure on American manufacturers.

Major equipment makers such as Deere & Co. and CNH Industrial are already facing a challenging market due to sluggish demand. After reaching a peak in 2022, farmer incomes have significantly declined, primarily due to lower corn and grain prices. With tighter farm budgets, many growers have postponed or canceled purchases of new machinery, reducing sales opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

These tariffs add another layer of uncertainty for the U.S. agricultural sector, which has already been grappling with shifting trade policies and economic pressures. Industry analysts suggest that if the dispute continues, American machinery makers may need to explore alternative markets or adjust production strategies to remain competitive.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.