China Approves More GM Crops to Boost Food Security

China approved five gene-edited crop varieties and 12 types of genetically modified soybeans, corn, and cotton. Reuters says the expanded approvals are intended to boost high-yielding crops, reduce the need for imports, and ensure Chinese food security.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs awarded safety certificates to the 17 crop varieties, according to a document on its website. The approved gene-edited crops include two soybean varieties, and one each of wheat, corn, and rice.

China mostly imports GM crops like corn and soybeans for animal feed, while cultivating non-GM varieties for food consumption. Many Chinese consumers remain concerned about the safety of GM food crops.

A ministry document says the safety certificates for the newly approved varieties are valid for five years, starting from December 25, 2024. China has also approved importing an insect-resistant and herbicide-tolerant GM soybean variety from the German firm BASF exclusively as a processing material, the ministry added.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.