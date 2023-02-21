Chef Martin Yan New Pistachio Ambassador

A big-name chef is now the face of a popular tree nut. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

World-renowned Chef Martin Yan is joining forces with American Pistachio Growers as a global brand ambassador. The news comes just ahead of the Pistachio Industry Annual Conference in Carlsbad, California, where Yan is slated to teach more than 1,000 pistachio farmers how to prepare his trademark Kung Pao Chicken with Pistachios themselves.

With a career spanning over four decades, Chef Yan has traveled around the world, sharing the best of Chinese and American culture, food, and tips for personal enrichment with multiple generations of audiences. Chef Yan brings diverse culinary expertise and award-winning experiences that span several continents. His grand vision is shaped by experiences working on over 3,500 culinary and travel TV shows, 32 cookbooks, and several restaurants in North America and Asia.

As a global brand Ambassador, Yan will lead cooking demonstrations, participate in media events, and engage with consumers on social media platforms around the globe.

