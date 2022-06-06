Changes to Walnut Marketing Order Still Working Through the Process

The California Walnut Board (CWB) has remained actively working on adjustments to the Federal Marketing Order. CWB Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs, Joshua Rahm said the industry efforts initially began back in Fall of 2020. The process continues moving forward as enforcement of mandatory outbound inspections remains on hold, along with assessment collection.

“What does that mean for 2021-22? There’s no assessment collection. Looking down the road to 2023-24, that’s to be determined. There’s the potential of assessment collection depending on the rule publication. Those assessments would be based on receipts similar to how we do it at the California Walnut Commission. Those dates are subject to change for a few different items,” said Rahm. “There’s the formal rulemaking process, which is an 18-to-24-month process that requires a hearing and then a referendum vote for the growers.”

CWB’s Marketing Order Revision Committee recently held a hearing and is continuing to work with USDA officials on the formal rulemaking process. Rahm noted that they are encouraged that the rule will allow “authority to collect upon publication which would minimize the impact to CWB operations and programs.” A grower referendum vote will likely be held later in the year, barring any setbacks in the rulemaking process.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West