Some challenges to raising Peafowl on your farm. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Peafowl are uniquely large and gorgeous birds but they are noisy. And that can be a challenge if your neighbors are close by. Peafowl are known to make a loud shrilling call, or honking sounds, and can be heard up to 5 miles away! They don’t discriminate between times of the day, either – peafowl will make noises all day long.

While they can be raised just about anywhere, it’s important to note that Peafowl do much better in the heat than they do the cold. If you raise peafowl in a cold climate, you need to make sure they have adequate shelter.

Advertisement

Another challenge is keeping them away from predators. Although they can fly, it is still easy for predators to get at them if they are allowed to free-range. You’ll need to watch out for all manner of predators, including bears, raccoons, coyotes, and other animals.

If you raise peafowl, it’s essential that you do not clip their wings. Flight is the peafowl’s only defense against predators!

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Challenges to Raising Peafowl on Your Farm