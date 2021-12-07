How to care for Livestock in the winter time. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Winter can present challenges when caring for livestock, when it comes to protection, food, and care.

Starting with their water source, you’ll need to regulate water temperatures to avoid freezing. Also, monitor the quality of the water. Is it muddy, dirty, or contaminated?

As far as staying warm, many breeds do just fine with their own coats. However, providing some type of shelter in extreme weather conditions may be necessary. It is essential that your animals have dry spaces to sleep in as it allows their bodies to rest as they don’t need to use extra energy to keep warm. A few examples of are straw, wood shavings, and hay. Whatever material you use, just make sure it’s dry.

And, of course animals need plenty of feed to get them through the winter. It’s a good idea to assess each animal to see what they will need over winter. It is also vital that you check on them regularly over the cold months in case you have to adjust feeding amounts.

Challenges When Caring for Livestock in the Winter Time