A Conversation from Fresno State

Chad Bianco (right) with “the Ag Meter”

At a recent agricultural gathering hosted at Fresno State, gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco sat down with AgNet West’s “Ag Meter” to discuss the future of California agriculture. Speaking directly to farmers and industry stakeholders, Bianco emphasized a return to “common sense” governance—an approach that clearly resonated with the agricultural community in attendance.

Farmers reportedly nodded in agreement as Bianco outlined his vision, grounded in firsthand experience and years of working alongside agricultural communities during his career in law enforcement.

“It’s Not Rocket Science”: A Call for Practical Solutions

Bianco framed California’s agricultural challenges as solvable problems, arguing that excessive bureaucracy has complicated otherwise straightforward issues.

According to him, the solutions are not complex—they are rooted in identifying what is broken and fixing it. He stressed that farmers already understand what needs to be done, and that government should empower rather than hinder those efforts.

The Regulation Debate: Too Much of the Wrong Thing

A central theme of the discussion was California’s regulatory environment. Bianco criticized current leadership for responding to agricultural challenges with additional regulations, despite acknowledging that existing rules are already burdening farmers.

He described this contradiction as illogical, suggesting that more regulation cannot solve problems created by overregulation. Instead, he advocates for reducing restrictions to allow the agricultural sector to thrive.

Restoring Agriculture as California’s Top Priority

California agriculture, once the undisputed backbone of the state’s economy, has lost its top position in Bianco’s view. He attributes this shift to government decisions rather than market forces.

Bianco expressed strong confidence in reversing that trend, emphasizing his determination to restore agriculture as the state’s number one industry. His message was clear: California has the resources and capability to lead again—it simply needs the right leadership and policies.

Water Management: Addressing a “Man-Made Drought”

Water policy emerged as one of the most critical issues discussed. Bianco labeled California’s water shortage a “man-made drought,” pointing to the large volume of water—estimated at 70–80%—that flows unused into the ocean.

He proposed several solutions:

Building more reservoirs

Improving water storage infrastructure

Ensuring farmers receive 100% of their water allocations

Bianco emphasized that water provided to agriculture not only supports crops but also replenishes groundwater aquifers, benefiting the broader population. He described this as a naturally sustainable system that functions best when government interference is minimized.

Joining Farmers, Not Leading Them

Rather than positioning himself as a leader of the agricultural community, Bianco took a different stance—he intends to join their team.

He argued that farmers, ranchers, and growers are the true experts and should play a central role in shaping agricultural policy. Currently, he believes their voices are excluded from decision-making processes, particularly in Sacramento.

His administration, he says, would prioritize direct input from those working in the fields every day.

Revitalizing Kern County: A New Economic Vision

The conversation also touched on economic challenges in Kern County, particularly in areas like Taft where oil production has declined.

Bianco outlined an ambitious vision: transforming Kern County into “the next Silicon Valley of California.” His plan includes:

Reviving the oil industry

Stimulating economic growth

Positioning the region as a key driver of the state’s recovery

He believes Kern County will play a pivotal role in restoring California’s economic strength.

Working Across Party Lines

Bianco highlighted the importance of maintaining strong relationships at the federal level, including with administrations led by figures like Donald Trump or leaders from opposing parties.

He criticized the current political climate of partisan conflict, arguing that it undermines progress. His goal, he said, is to serve as governor for all Californians—not just a single political party.

A Message to California Farmers

Closing the interview, Bianco delivered a direct message to the state’s agricultural community: prepare for growth.

He promised that removing restrictive policies would unleash productivity across the sector, leading to increased work and opportunity. Farmers, he suggested, should be ready for a future where their industry is once again thriving.

How to Get Involved

Bianco encouraged listeners to engage with his campaign through his official website and social media platforms, urging supporters to share his message and help build momentum.

This interview highlights a campaign centered on deregulation, water reform, and empowering farmers. Whether or not one agrees with his approach, Bianco’s message clearly resonates with many in California agriculture—especially those seeking a shift toward practical, experience-driven solutions.

Chad Bianco on California Agriculture: “Common Sense Can Fix What’s Broken”