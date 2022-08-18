CFTC Seeks Ag Advisory Committee Nominations

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) seeks nominations for the Agricultural Advisory Committee membership and public input on upcoming priorities. In a Federal Register notice, the CFTC made the request, with a deadline of September 7, 2022.

Through public meetings, the committee advises the Commission on agricultural derivatives market regulatory issues and priorities important to producers, processors, consumers, and other stakeholders. The committee is authorized to submit reports and recommendations to the Commission.

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam, sponsor of the Agricultural Advisory Committee, says the committee’s mission “is particularly important in light of recent environmental developments and geopolitical events affecting the agricultural markets.”

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The Advisory Committees facilitate communication between the Commission, market participants, regulators, and academics.

The NAFB contributed this story.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.