CFLCA Requesting Industry Input on DIR Processing Challenges

The California Farm Labor Contractor Association (CFLCA) is asking for feedback from industry members about their experiences with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). As CFLCA Executive Director Nigel Bocanegra told AgNet West back in December, there have been significant issues with the State licensing and license renewal system. The licensing process has been experiencing significant backlog problems and other processing delays for months.

CFLCA will be addressing DIR representatives to bring attention to the issues that are being encountered when dealing with the licensing system. Industry comments are being sought from those who have been experiencing complications. CFLCA is asking that all feedback and experiential notes be sent to Miriam at CFLCA by Friday, January 14.

