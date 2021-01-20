CFAP Changes Provide Additional Assistance for Producers

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) has been updated to provide additional assistance to farmers and ranchers. CFAP changes include an expansion of eligibility as well as updated payment levels. Those who are now eligible or need to revise existing applications can contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) between January 19 and February 26. The updates have been made in response to continuing CFAP evaluation and to comply with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

“We are utilizing the tools and monies available to ease some of the financial burdens on American producers to ensure our agricultural economy remains strong, independent and a global leader in production,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a press release. “As part of implementing CFAP 1 and CFAP 2, we identified new areas of support and Congress recently directed us to provide additional relief. This additional assistance builds on to the $23.6 billion in assistance already provided to our farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic, and we will continue to implement other provisions enacted by Congress.”

Some of the CFAP changes include expanded eligibility for contract producers of broilers, chicken eggs, turkeys, laying hens, and swine. Producers that experienced a decline in revenue in 2020 have the potential to receive up to 80 percent of their losses. CFAP 2 payment calculations have also been adjusted for commodities such as specialty crops, nursery crops, and specialty livestock. Applications that were submitted prior to the December 11, 2020 deadline can still be modified prior to February 26. FSA also adjusted the payment calculations under CFAP 2 for specific row crops.

Additional CFAP 1 payments are also being provided for swine producers suffering from continued market disruptions. Producers with approved applications will automatically receive a “top-up” payment of $17 per head. FSA is also extending 2020 Marketing Assistance Loans to provide further support for farmers. Producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center if they wish to submit an application or make updates to existing submissions.

