Manuel Cunha (L) with “the Ag Meter”, Nick Papagni

A powerful and emotional conversation recently unfolded with host, “the Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, sat down with Manuel Cunha, president of the Nisei Farmers League. What started as a recap of a successful industry luncheon quickly turned into a wide-ranging discussion touching on controversy, labor history, immigration reform, and the future of agriculture.

A Celebration Overshadowed by Breaking News

Cunha began by reflecting on the League’s 55th annual luncheon, which brought together farmers, leaders, and legal experts to discuss pressing regulatory issues. The strong turnout highlighted agriculture’s tight-knit community—but the tone shifted dramatically when conversation turned to allegations involving Cesar Chavez.

Cunha described feeling “deeply disappointed” by claims that Chavez engaged in abusive behavior decades ago—allegations that resurfaced following statements tied to Dolores Huerta. Having personally observed young girls around Chavez during earlier years, Cunha said the accusations forced him to reconsider what he had witnessed.

The “Rest of the Story” Emerges

Referencing the storytelling style of Paul Harvey, Cunha argued that the public is only now beginning to hear “the rest of the story.” He pointed to historical accounts and interviews from farmworkers alleging intimidation, retaliation, and coercion during the height of union activity.

According to Cunha, these stories include:

Threats against workers who spoke out

Property damage to farms

Pressure to join unions and pay dues

He believes these experiences contributed to long-standing distrust among farmworkers—something that still impacts union participation today.

Rethinking Chavez’s Legacy

The conversation also explored how quickly public perception can shift. Within days of the allegations resurfacing, discussions began about removing statues, renaming schools, and reevaluating honors tied to Chavez.

Cunha questioned why policymakers and influential supporters—including figures like Roger Mahony—failed to acknowledge the experiences of growers and workers who opposed union tactics at the time.

He also supported the idea of replacing Cesar Chavez Day with a broader “Agricultural Day” to recognize the entire industry—from farmworkers to farmers and processors.

Immigration Reform Takes Center Stage

Beyond the controversy, one of the most impactful parts of the discussion centered on immigration reform—an issue Cunha described as critical to agriculture’s future.

Working alongside Maria Salazar, Cunha is advocating for the Dignity Act, a proposal designed to address workforce challenges across multiple industries.

Key elements include:

7-year renewable work authorization for undocumented workers

Protections from deportation

Pathways for DREAMers toward permanent residency

Mandatory background checks and E-Verify for employers

Cunha emphasized that these workers—many of whom sustained the food supply during COVID—deserve stability and recognition.

A Broken System—and a Path Forward

Cunha outlined three distinct groups within the immigration debate:

Long-term undocumented workers contributing to society Legal guest workers entering through visa programs Criminal offenders who should be removed

He argued that current policies fail to distinguish between these groups, placing blame on decades of inaction in Congress. He credited Ronald Reagan as one of the few leaders who successfully enacted meaningful reform.

A Critical Moment for Agriculture

As California faces regulatory challenges, labor concerns, and a major gubernatorial election, Cunha stressed that agriculture is at a turning point. He voiced concerns over rising costs, water restrictions, and policies that he believes are harming rural communities.

Despite these challenges, his message was clear: agriculture must stay united, engaged, and proactive.

“We feed the world,” Cunha said. “And it’s time that people recognize that.”

🎧Don’t Miss the Full Interview

This conversation only scratches the surface. The full interview on The Ag Meter dives deeper into the controversy, immigration reform, and the future of agriculture.

👉 Tune in with “the Ag Meter”, Nick Papagni, and Manuel Cunha to hear the full story, firsthand insights, and unfiltered perspectives shaping today’s ag industry.

Cesar Chavez Controversy & Immigration Reform Shake Agriculture