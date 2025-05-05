Central Valley Project Water Supply Allocation for 2025 Season Announced

Bureau of Reclamation announced the Central Valley Project Water Supply allocation for the 2025 water year. This specifically south of the Delta agriculture contract, who grows the food that feeds our nation. The 2025 allocation reveals the region will now receive 50% of the contract total, up from 40%, which is still not good enough, but it’s better.

This is the direct result of abundance storms filling our reservoirs and swelling our rivers. Giving farmers and communities more certainty as a plan for the growing season. But, we all know, the majority of the beautiful snowpack will go right to the ocean. It should remind us all how critical it is to capture the snow water and we prepare for the dry years when we go back to a man-made drop as Allison Febbo from Westland Water District says:

“California water system needs fixing to restore balance. We can’t keep lurching from wet to dry without a better plan so as we thank the Bureau of Reclamation for their dedication, let’s also commit for a long-term solution Our farmers, our jobs and our communities depend on it.”

