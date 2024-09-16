Central Coast Rangeland Coalition Fall Workshop October 17

UC Cooperative Extension and Cal Poly are hosting the Central Coast Rangeland Coalition Fall Workshop next month in San Luis Obispo. The Rangeland Restoration and Improvement Workshop will take place on Thursday, October 17, at the Cal Poly Beef Center, beginning at 830 in the morning.

The event will include a panel discussion going over the benefits and constraints of the rangeland restoration and improvement process, which will feature personnel from Swanton Pacific Ranch, San Benito Resource Conservation District and Cal Poly. There will also be a presentation highlighting funding and collaboration opportunities and information sources.

Field site visits will include a look at livestock productivity and road improvement projects at Escuela Ranch, along with a look at the Walter Creek Riparian Restoration Project.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West