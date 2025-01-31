The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA/NASS) is conducting the 2024 Census of Horticulture in California, targeting over 2,000 horticulture producers. This survey, conducted every five years, is crucial for gathering detailed production and sales data for the US floriculture, nursery, and specialty crop industries. The census will provide information on crop production, values, growing area, and expenses, complementing the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

The deadline for responses is February 14, with results expected on December 16, 2024, available on the USDA’s website.

Click here to complete your survey online. Remember, you will need your unique survey code to sign in.

Census of Horticulture Being Conducted by USDA