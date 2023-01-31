Census of Agriculture Due Soon

Nearly 3 million producers will receive an invitation to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture this November. A paper questionnaire will follow in December. Taken once every five years, the Census of Agriculture is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and territory. Responses are due Feb. 6, 2023.

If you’re prone to procrastination, the USDA reminds you to send in your census of agriculture. the deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is Feb. 6. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Last month, NASS mailed the Census of Agriculture questionnaires to every known ag producer in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Conducted just once every five years, the ag census provides a complete account of the nation’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Responding to the Census of Agriculture is required by federal law under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113. The same law requires NASS to keep all individual operations’ information confidential, use the data for statistical purposes only, and publish the data in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation.

“By participating in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, producers show the value and importance of American agriculture,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “This nation owes a lot to our farmers and ranchers for providing safe and abundant food, feed, fiber, and more. To tell this story, we need to hear from all of our farmers and ranchers, no matter how big or small their part of agriculture. If you have already responded, thank you. If not, I encourage you to respond today.”

The Census of Agriculture remains the only source of uniform, comprehensive, and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and U.S. territory. U.S. farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022, are included as well as Puerto Rico farm operations which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $500 or more of agricultural products in the ag census year.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

Census of Agriculture Due Soon

Why is the 2022 #AgCensus so important? Kevin Barnes, associate administrator of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, urges producers to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture today.

