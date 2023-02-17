Census of Agriculture Accepted by USDA Through Spring

Farmers who missed the deadline can still send in their Census of Agriculture. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Farmers and ranchers still have time to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Although the deadline for submitting the ag census just passed, NASS will continue to accept completed census questionnaires through the spring to ensure all farmers and ranchers take advantage of the opportunity to be represented in the widely used data.

NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer says, “We want all producers to use their voices to help shape the future of American agriculture.”

NASS will continue to follow up with producers through the spring with mailings, phone calls, and personal visits. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete their ag census online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail as soon as possible.

Federal law mandates that everyone who received the 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire complete and return it. The same law requires NASS to keep all submissions confidential. NASS will release the results of the ag census in early 2024.

The #AgCensus provides critical data on how diverse our agricultural economy is. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack explains how the results of the Census Agriculture guide decisions about the farm bill, agricultural research, new technology development as well as broadband expansion. It’s not too late to respond by mail or at agcounts.usda.gov.

