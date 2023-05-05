Celebrating Cinco de Mango

The National Mango Board wants to help you celebrate Cinco de Mango. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The National Mango Board has added something extra to this year’s “Cinco de Mango” campaign. Upon visiting the “Party with Mango” page on Mango.org, visitors will be greeted with suggested mango recipes to make their Cinco de Mayo fiesta pop and they won’t even need to make a grocery list to do it.

Cinco de Mango is an annual marketing campaign implemented by the National Mango Board to encourage consumers to add mango to their Cinco de Mayo Celebrations. National Mango Board says mango is a versatile superfruit and the perfect addition to Mexican meals, drinks, and side dishes. They say it will now be easier to include than ever before.

The capability to shop recipes on Mango.org, via Chicory, is currently available for unique, delectable creations for the Mango Muchacho Margarita, Mango Flower, Mango Black Bean, and Caramelized Veggie Burrito, and the Mango Michelada with more to come.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.