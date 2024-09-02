Celebrating back to school meals. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture joined the U.S. Department of Education along with education, parent, and school meal partner organizations to host a virtual pep rally to celebrate the back-to-school season and thank the champions who educate and nourish our nation’s school children. The pep rally highlighted key steps the Biden-Harris Administration has taken to support school meals and nutrition as a key educational tool that kids need to be successful in the classroom.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “USDA is fully committed to setting kids up for success and this rally gives us the opportunity to come together and encourage one another to raise the bar for school meals in this new school year and beyond.”

Earlier this year, USDA announced updated nutrition standards, which include changes that provide schools more options to successfully plan and prepare healthy meals.