CDPR Releases New Schedule for Pesticide Reevaluations Across California

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) has released its updated schedule for reevaluating certain pesticides registered in the state. Under state law, CDPR must continuously review pesticides to determine if they pose significant adverse impacts or if further restrictions are needed. This process involves scientific assessments, public workshops, and, if required, regulatory actions such as label changes or cancellations.

The new schedule includes several pesticides currently under reevaluation. For chloropicrin, manufacturers must complete multiple studies by 2025. CDPR plans to finish reviewing these studies by 2027 and, if additional rules or actions are warranted, finalize any changes by 2029. Cyfluthrin is also under review, with a human health risk assessment scheduled for completion by late 2026. Any further action would be wrapped up by the end of 2028.

In addition, reevaluations of diphacinone and second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs) will feature public workshops in 2025. Both are on track for final decisions by 2026, with potential mitigation measures to follow by 2028. The department is also examining the impact of non-agricultural outdoor neonicotinoids. Draft human health risk assessments for some neonicotinoids are planned for early 2025, and final assessments for these chemicals are expected by early 2026. Should mitigation be necessary, CDPR aims to complete those processes by 2029. Finally, the agency has scheduled a 45-day public comment period for paraquat dichloride by late 2024, with potential final actions by early 2029.

Going forward, CDPR will provide annual progress updates on these reevaluations. This timetable is intended to give growers, industry representatives, and the public greater clarity and predictability about when final decisions may be made.

