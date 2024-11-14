CDPR to Begin Reevaluation of Paraquat Dichloride

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) is set to begin a reevaluation of paraquat dichloride, a powerful herbicide, in response to new state law AB 1963. The law, which went into effect in September, requires CDPR to complete a full review of paraquat by January 1, 2029. This review will determine whether to retain, restrict, or cancel the pesticide’s registration in California.

Paraquat is widely used to control weeds in many crops. However, concerns have grown around its potential health and environmental risks, particularly its high toxicity. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), paraquat can be deadly if ingested and has been linked to serious health issues with improper handling. Because of this, paraquat use in the United States is restricted to licensed applicators.

The reevaluation by CDPR will involve examining whether additional restrictions are needed to ensure that current uses of paraquat don’t pose unacceptable risks to human health or the environment. This process could include collecting new data and conducting further research. Seven registrants and seven products that contain paraquat are currently registered in California and will be part of this review.

Around the nation, more than 50 U.S. lawmakers have recently urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ban paraquat nationwide, citing health dangers to farmworkers and rural communities. Seven U.S. senators signed a letter pointing out paraquat’s extreme toxicity, noting that exposure could more than double a person’s risk of developing Parkinson’s if sprayed too close to homes and workplaces. Last month, 47 representatives sent a similar letter to the EPA, increasing pressure to reconsider the herbicide’s safety.

For California farmers, the results of this reevaluation could impact how and if they can continue to use paraquat in their operations. CDPR’s decision will be based on a thorough assessment, which may lead to new restrictions, changes in usage practices, or even a potential ban of paraquat products in the state.

For more details on paraquat’s use and safety information, see the EPA’s guidelines at epa.gov.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.