CDFW Now Accepting Applications for Wolf-Livestock Loss Compensation Program

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is now accepting applications for direct loss compensation under the Wolf-Livestock Compensation Program (WLCP). Livestock producers who have experienced confirmed or probable wolf depredation since July 1, 2024, may apply. Eligible producers must complete the Livestock Loss Application form and email it to wolfcompensation@wildlife.ca.gov. Depredation incidents must be verified through official investigations, and losses are documented using CDFW’s Livestock Loss Determination Form.

The California Legislature allocated $600,000 in 2024 to continue WLCP funding. However, with limited funds, CDFW is currently only accepting applications for direct livestock loss (Prong 1) and is not accepting requests for non-lethal deterrents (Prong 2) or pay for presence (Prong 3).

The program began as a pilot in 2021 with $3 million in funding. It initially provided support through three areas: direct loss, deterrents, and presence. The pilot ran until March 2024, awarding 109 grants to livestock producers in regions with wolf activity, including Siskiyou, Lassen, Plumas, and Tulare counties. The application process was voluntary and prioritized based on submission order.