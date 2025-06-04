CDFA Urges Growers to Renew Irrigation and Nitrogen Management Certification

Growers are urged to act before July 1 to complete education credits and renew their CDFA certification.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is reminding growers enrolled in its Irrigation and Nitrogen Management Program to complete their self-certification renewal before the fast-approaching July 1 deadline. To maintain certification, participants must complete three hours of CDFA In-Field Measurement Program (IMP) coursework, focused on sustainable irrigation and nitrogen practices.

These educational courses offer critical guidance on optimizing water and nutrient use—an essential step in boosting productivity while safeguarding the environment. Effective irrigation and nitrogen management can significantly improve crop yields, minimize waste, and protect vital natural resources.

Growers needing certification credits are encouraged to explore additional coursework options ahead of the July 1 deadline to avoid any disruptions to their certification status.

