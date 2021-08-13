CDFA Still Accepting Comments on Proposed Updates to Healthy Soils Program

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is looking for public comment on proposed changes to the Healthy Soils Program (HSP). The Budget Act of 2021 has appropriated a total of $50 million in one-time funding from the General Fund to further CDFA’s implementation of the HSP. CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation will be accepting public feedback on the recommendations proposed for new management practices to be included in the program. Submitted proposals have been reviewed by a committee of technical subject matter experts from California universities and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The HSP Incentives Program provides financial assistance for the implementation of ag management practices to improve soil health, sequester carbon, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. HSP Demonstration Projects showcase the implementation of HSP practices by farmers and ranchers. Anyone interested in providing feedback will have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27 to electronically submit comments. After consideration of public comments is given, any approved new management practices would be included in the upcoming round of the HSP Demonstration Projects.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West