CDFA Set to Update SWEEP, Public Comment Being Accepted on Draft Report

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is taking public comment on proposed updates to the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP). Last October, CDFA’s Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel convened an ad hoc advisory group charged with developing potential changes to the program. SWEEP is aimed at improving water conservation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through upgrading on-farm irrigation systems.

The 41-member ad hoc advisory group developed an outline proposal emphasizing three primary areas of focus that includes successes and shortcomings of the current SWEEP program and potential improves to help address new resource management challenges. Other priorities identified by the group were providing better access to the program and promoting more utilization of SWEEP assistance and improving promotion and coordination with potential partners. The comment period on the SWEEP draft report that was developed in partnership with California State University Sacramento’s Consensus and Collaboration program will close on Wednesday, June 16.

