CDFA Seeks Comments on Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Priorities

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is calling for public input on the new Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program. CDFA will be partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the administration of the program. The program aims to address disruptions in the food supply chain caused by external events like COVID-19 and shipping delays. The program focuses on building resilience in the middle of the supply chain. By strengthening local and regional food systems, the initiative aims to create new revenue streams for producers.

Eligible projects will strive to achieve various objectives, such as expanding processing and distribution capacity to improve markets for producers, modernizing manufacturing and technology systems, and enhancing worker safety through new technologies and facility improvements. Training opportunities, construction of new facilities or modernization of existing ones, and implementation of environmentally friendly equipment that aligns with USDA’s climate action goals are also eligible for support.

Through public comments and suggestions, CDFA aims to clearly define California’s agricultural supply chain needs and address critical issues to build a more resilient food system. The feedback will inform a state plan that will be submitted to the USDA and will guide prospective applicants in proposing projects that align with the program’s priorities. Those interested in submitting comments can visit the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage to review the proposed priorities and submit comments to grants@cdfa.ca.gov by 5 P.M. on August 3, 2023.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West