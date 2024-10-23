CDFA Seeks Applicants for Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Committee

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has announced four open positions on the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Committee. The Committee advises the CDFA secretary on efforts related to the statewide citrus pest and disease work plan, which includes outreach, education, and programs for pest detection, analysis, and treatment.

The current vacancies are:

Two grower representatives from Fresno County (terms expiring September 30, 2027, and September 30, 2028)

One grower representative from Tulare County (term expiring September 30, 2028)

One nursery representative (term expiring September 30, 2027)

Applicants must have an interest in agriculture and citrus pest and disease prevention. While Committee members are not compensated, they are eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses following California Department of Human Resources guidelines.

This Committee plays a vital role in safeguarding the state’s citrus industry by advising on strategies to combat pests and diseases that threaten citrus crops. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply to support these efforts.