CDFA Seeking Qualified Applicants for Vertebrate Pest Control Research Advisory Committee

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is currently seeking qualified applicants for four vacancies on the Vertebrate Pest Control Research Advisory Committee. This specialized committee serves a crucial role in advising the CDFA Secretary on rodent-related research, with a particular emphasis on studies funded by surcharges. These research efforts aim to improve pest management strategies that significantly impact agricultural operations across California.

Committee members serve on a voluntary basis, meaning they do not receive direct compensation for their contributions. However, participants are eligible to claim travel expenses, ensuring financial constraints do not prevent interested individuals from becoming involved. The CDFA is specifically looking for candidates representing key agricultural sectors that are most affected by vertebrate pest issues, including livestock, tree fruits, grapes, nut crops, and row crops. Professionals from these industries can provide valuable insights and expertise to help guide meaningful research that addresses real-world challenges.

Individuals who wish to contribute their knowledge and experience to this advisory role must submit a resume for consideration no later than June 1. This is a unique opportunity to influence the direction of important research that can ultimately benefit farmers, growers, and ranchers across California. By serving on this committee, members will play an instrumental role in shaping pest control strategies, funding allocations, and policies that support sustainable agricultural practices.

Individuals interested in being considered for a committee appointment should send a brief resume by June 1, 2025 to Emily.Schoenborn@cdfa.ca.gov.

For additional information, visit the CDFA website or contact: Emily Schoenborn, Senior Environmental Scientist with the Integrated Pest Control Branch at (916) 764-7759.

Those selected to join the committee will have the chance to participate in meaningful discussions, collaborate with industry experts, and contribute to innovative solutions for vertebrate pest control. This initiative supports California’s agricultural community while promoting effective and environmentally responsible pest management strategies.

