CDFA Puts a Pause on SWEEP Solicitation

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) announced it will not be accepting applications for direct-to-producer assistance as part of the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP) at this time. An announcement was made last week that CDFA is “pausing” SWEEP solicitation. The request for grant applications had just opened on December 5. However, “budget uncertainties” have put the application period on hold.

“We will provide an update on the status of this solicitation in early 2024 through our email subscription list,” CDFA noted on the SWEEP homepage. “We deeply apologize to those who have already started applications and we will contact you directly when we have more information about the program status.”

SWEEP provides funding support to help advance the implementation of irrigation systems that can help reduce greenhouse gases and conserve water in farming operations. Components of improved irrigation systems include pump retrofits, soil moisture monitoring, and drip systems. SWEEP solicitation has only been paused for the grant funding that goes directly to producers. Grants that are awarded to service providers that support growers have as already been awarded and the grants are expected to be fully funded.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West