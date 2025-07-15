CDFA Opens Grant Program for Invasive Pest Management

Adaptive IPM Grant Targets California’s Invasive Pest Threats

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has announced the opening of its Adaptive Integrated Pest Management for Invasive Agricultural Pest Program—formerly known as Proactive IPM Solutions. With a total of $500,000 in funding, the program aims to bolster efforts in identifying and managing invasive pests threatening California agriculture.

Supporting Fast-Response and Research-Based Pest Control

Administered by the Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis within the Office of Agricultural Resilience and Sustainability, the program focuses on building adaptable pest management systems. These systems allow for rapid response to new and expanding invasive species and enhance current Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies.

The grant supports both applied research and implementation:

to combat newly introduced or range-expanding invasive pests. Research projects to improve or create IPM methods for pests that currently lack effective control—especially those resistant to pesticides.

Application Details and Eligibility

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on August 29.

A single grant is expected to be awarded in this cycle.

Eligible applicants include:

Public or private colleges and universities

Local, state, or federal government agencies, including tribal governments

Non-profit organizations

Commodity groups

Project leaders and affiliated institutions must be based in California.

Learn More and Apply

Detailed application requirements, submission guidelines, and additional information are available on the CDFA website.