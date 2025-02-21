Farm to Fork

CDFA Office of Farm to Fork Accepting Grant Applications

DanAgri-Business, Fruits & Vegetables, Funding

Farm to Fork
DepositPhotos image

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Office of Farm to Fork is accepting grant applications for the Farm to Community Food Hubs Program, with a deadline of April 14. The program aims to award up to $130 million in competitive grants to develop and expand community food hubs, increasing the purchase of local, climate-smart, and nutritious foods by schools and institutions. Up to 10% of the funding will be allocated for projects led by Native American tribes.

How to apply for the 2025 grant

Applications are due 5 p.m. PDT on Monday, April 14, 2025. Submit all completed and required application materials by emailing them as attachments to cafoodhubs@cdfa.ca.gov. Review the “Application Submission Checklist” below to see which materials are required for each funding track.

CDFA Office of Farm to Fork Accepting Grant Applications