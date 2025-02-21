The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Office of Farm to Fork is accepting grant applications for the Farm to Community Food Hubs Program, with a deadline of April 14. The program aims to award up to $130 million in competitive grants to develop and expand community food hubs, increasing the purchase of local, climate-smart, and nutritious foods by schools and institutions. Up to 10% of the funding will be allocated for projects led by Native American tribes.

How to apply for the 2025 grant

Applications are due 5 p.m. PDT on Monday, April 14, 2025. Submit all completed and required application materials by emailing them as attachments to cafoodhubs@cdfa.ca.gov. Review the “Application Submission Checklist” below to see which materials are required for each funding track.

CDFA Office of Farm to Fork Accepting Grant Applications