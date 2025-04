The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Office of Agricultural Resilience and Sustainability (CDFA/OARS) has allocated $24.82 million in grants to 30 projects aimed at reducing methane emissions. These projects, part of the Alternative Manure Management Program and the Dairy Digester Research and Development Program, are expected to annually prevent 121,546 metric tons of CO2 equivalent, equivalent to removing over 28,350 cars from the road per year.

CDFA/OARS Allocates Grants Aimed at Reducing Methane Emissions