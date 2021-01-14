The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is now accepting proposals for the Fertilizer Research and Education Program (FREP). Since it was first formed back in 1990, FREP has funded more than 250 research projects providing more than $22 million in support for research and outreach. FREP’s competitive grants are meant to support research that advances fertilization practices and minimizes environmental impacts of fertilizing materials.

Applicants are invited to submit two-page concept proposals by Friday, January 29. Some of the priorities for the 2021 Request for Proposals include addressing challenges and barriers to the adoption of management practices, investigating mitigation strategies to reduce nitrogen loss, and technical education. All concept proposals will be reviewed by the Fertilizer Inspection Advisory Board’s Technical Advisory Subcommittee.

Listen to the radio report below.

CDFA Looking for Proposals for the Fertilizer Research and Education Program

