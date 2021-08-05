The California Department of Food and Agriculture has issued a Stop Use Notice for two pesticide products that are labeled for organic use. Organic producers are being warned that the products EcoMight-Pro and W.O.W Whack Out Weeds! contain potentially hazardous chemicals, despite being labeled as organic, natural, and glyphosate-free. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation issued a notice to EcoMIGHT, LLC, indicating the company may be in violation of state law by manufacturing, delivering or selling unregistered pesticide products in California.

Tests of the two products found they contain chemicals including Glyphosate, Bifenthrin, and Permethrin. The materials that were found in the products are prohibited for use in organic production by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program. The Stop Use Notice for EcoMight-Pro and W.O.W Whack Out Weeds! has been issued to help preserve the integrity of the California organic label, as well as to ensure the safety of agricultural workers.

Listen to the radio report below.

CDFA Issues Stop Use Notice on Organic Pesticide Products

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West