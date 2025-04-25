Courtesy of CDFA

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) will host a series of quarterly virtual training workshops on the Produce Safety Program (PSP) portal through fall 2025. These workshops, scheduled for May 1, July 29, and October 28 from 9 to 11 am, will provide an overview of the PSP program and the PSP portal, offer live tutorials on navigating the portal, and offer Q&A sessions and one-on-one technical support. The PSP portal is a cloud-based platform for California produce farmers to access their farm data and digital inspection reports, aiding in compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act.

CDFA to Host a Series of Quarterly Virtual Training Workshops