Karen Ross of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) discussed the benefits of urban agriculture at an event in Sacramento, emphasizing its role in strengthening the farmer-consumer connection and creating a resilient food system. The CDFA announced $778,061 in funding for 10 farms, including four in Sacramento, to enhance operations through projects like tool storage and cold storage.

Additionally, the CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation has rebranded to the Office of Agricultural Resilience and Sustainability, reflecting its evolution in sustainable farming over 30 years.

CDFA Discusses Benefits of Urban Agriculture