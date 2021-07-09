cooking and more.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is continuing efforts to help strengthen food safety practices. At the most recent meeting of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture meeting, CDFA Secretary Karen Ross highlighted some of the work being undertaken to help improve food safety. CDFA has been continuing its efforts to help advance the Food Safety Modernization Act. Ross also spoke highly of the work being done through the California Agricultural Neighbors group in its effort to bolster food safety.

“It’s very important that we’re in-tune with our landscape and our neighbors and their farming practices or ranching practices to better understand how we can identify potential risk and mitigate it. It’s very important work. We’re the only state where that’s happening so far,” Ross explained. “We’ll be launching a similar exercise in the Central Valley based on the results that we have so far.”

CDFA Continues Work to Help Strengthen Food Safety Efforts

