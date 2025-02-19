CDFA/CAPCA Offering a Grant Program to Fund Pest Control Advisers in California

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), in collaboration with the California Association of Pest Control Advisers (CAPCA), is offering a grant program to fund pest control advisers in California.

The initiative aims to advance integrated pest management by having advisors track pest management practices in selected crops (lettuce, alfalfa, grapes, almonds, pistachios, or tomatoes) using the Crop Steward mobile app. Participants will earn $2,000 while contributing real-time data to improve pest management across the state.



