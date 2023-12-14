CDFA Accepting Proposals for New Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is set to receive a substantial boost of $38 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its innovative Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Aimed at fortifying the middle of the supply chain, this initiative focuses on supporting processing, aggregation, and distribution activities for domestic food and farm businesses. CDFA Secretary Karen Ross expressed gratitude for the USDA’s commitment to strengthening food systems across the board.

Eligibility for the RFSI funding extends to agricultural producers, processors, non-profit organizations, local government entities, tribal governments, and middle-of-the-supply-chain institutions. The CDFA plans to fund projects that align with specific priorities, such as those submitted directly by growers, benefiting historically underserved farmers, enhancing worker safety, promoting traceability capacity, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Projects eligible for funding range from expanding processing capacities and acquiring specialized equipment to enhancing worker safety through technology adoption. The CDFA is particularly interested in projects that align with USDA climate action goals, modernize equipment for food safety, and provide training opportunities related to food safety and equipment use.

The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has partnered with California under the new infrastructure program, contributing over $30 million in competitive grant funding. The RFSI program, authorized by the American Rescue Plan, has a broader reach, offering up to $420 million to strengthen local and regional food systems. Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt from USDA’s Marketing and Regulatory Programs emphasizes that this partnership will vitalize critical areas of the supply chain, fostering opportunities for small and midsize producers, expanding access to nutritious food, and enhancing overall supply chain resiliency.

Those interested can submit proposals by February 26, 2024. AMS encourages applications that prioritize smaller farms, new and beginning farmers, underserved producers, veterans, and underserved communities.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West