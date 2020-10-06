The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is accepting proposals for this year’s California Agriculture Special Interest License Plate (CalAgPlate) grant program. Every year the program provides approximately $250,000 in funding to promote agricultural education and leadership activities for students. Since the CalAgPlate program was first established, it was provided more than $1.4 million in funding support for agricultural education.

The competitive solicitation process to award the 2020 CalAgPlate grant program funds began September 27. Proposals will need to be submitted by 5 pm on Thursday, October 22. Tier one eligibility is restricted to the California Future Farmers of America Association. Tier two eligibility includes non-profit organizations and government agencies that administer agricultural education programs.

Listen to the radio report below.

CDFA Accepting Proposals for 2020 CalAgPlate Grant Program

