CDFA Accepting Proposals for 2020 CalAgPlate Grant Program

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is accepting proposals for this year’s California Agriculture Special Interest License Plate (CalAgPlate) grant program. Every year the program provides approximately $250,000 in funding to promote agricultural education and leadership activities for students. Since the CalAgPlate program was first established, it was provided more than $1.4 million in funding support for agricultural education.
The competitive solicitation process to award the 2020 CalAgPlate grant program funds began September 27. Proposals will need to be submitted by 5 pm on Thursday, October 22. Tier one eligibility is restricted to the California Future Farmers of America Association. Tier two eligibility includes non-profit organizations and government agencies that administer agricultural education programs.
